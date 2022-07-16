Altuve (leg) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve left Thursday's game against the Angels with a bruised leg after getting hit by a pitch. He didn't take part in Friday's series opener against the Athletics but has been cleared to return at least as a hitter Saturday. It's possible he remains as a designated hitter Sunday in order to get a bit of extra rest heading into the All-Star break. Altuve was voted in as a starter for the American League but will skip the game due to the leg injury.