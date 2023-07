Altuve (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve has missed nearly three weeks of action due to left oblique soreness, but he's been working out lately with no issues and will return to the Astros' lineup without a rehab assignment. The veteran second baseman will carry a .264/.371/.479 batting line with six home runs and five stolen bases over 32 games into action Wednesday.