Astros' Jose Altuve: Returns to action Saturday

Altuve (neck) is starting at second base and batting third Saturday against the Angels.

Altuve was removed from Thursday's contest with neck discomfort, but he's good to go again after being held out of Friday's contest. The 27-year-old, who is slashing an impressive .380/.420/.593 with six homers and 11 stolen bases in 37 games since the All-Star break, will face Tyler Skaggs in his return to the starting lineup.