Altuve (oblique) ran the bases before Sunday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker also said before Sunday's matchup that Altuve will travel with the Astros for their upcoming road trip to Colorado, so the second baseman will require more time before he's able to begin a rehab assignment. Altuve also took grounders at second base just before the All-Star break, so he's made encouraging progress over the past week.