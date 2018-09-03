Astros' Jose Altuve: Runs cold over weekend
Altuve went 0-for-3 in Sunday's win over the Angels, extending his hitless streak to 13 at-bats.
This is not Altuve's longest hitless streak of the season -- he went 16 at-bats without one back in May -- but any run of futility for one of the game's best hitters is remarkable. He and Alex Bregman switched spots in the order Saturday, Altuve to the two-hole with Bregman hitting behind him, which serves multiple purposes. It moves Houston's RBI leader to the three-hole -- in theory, a spot where there is more RBI opportunities -- and could break Altuve's slump by giving him better pitches to hit. "For so long, we've talked about how having Altuve behind Bregman is probably giving him so many pitches to hit, maybe Bregman can return the favor now by switching them and trying something different," Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...