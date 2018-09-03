Astros' Jose Altuve: Runs cold over weekend

Altuve went 0-for-3 in Sunday's win over the Angels, extending his hitless streak to 13 at-bats.

This is not Altuve's longest hitless streak of the season -- he went 16 at-bats without one back in May -- but any run of futility for one of the game's best hitters is remarkable. He and Alex Bregman switched spots in the order Saturday, Altuve to the two-hole with Bregman hitting behind him, which serves multiple purposes. It moves Houston's RBI leader to the three-hole -- in theory, a spot where there is more RBI opportunities -- and could break Altuve's slump by giving him better pitches to hit. "For so long, we've talked about how having Altuve behind Bregman is probably giving him so many pitches to hit, maybe Bregman can return the favor now by switching them and trying something different," Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.