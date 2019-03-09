Astros' Jose Altuve: Scratched from lineup again
The Astros scratched Altuve (side) from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's the second time in three days that Altuve has been listed in Houston's lineup before being scratched as a result of left side soreness. Manager AJ Hinch suggested Saturday that he's unconcerned with Altuve's injury and labeled the star second baseman as day-to-day. With Opening Day just under three weeks away, Altuve has plenty of time to put the injury behind him and erase any lingering doubt about his ability to handle an everyday role.
