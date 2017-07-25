Astros' Jose Altuve: Second straight four-hit game
Altuve went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 13-4 win over the Phillies.
This was the second consecutive four-hit game for Altuve, who is making a run at the American League MVP award that appeared to be Aaron Judge's after the first half of the season. He improved his AL-leading batting average to .365, and Altuve's batting a ridiculous .528 during a 16-game hitting streak.
