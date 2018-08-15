Astros' Jose Altuve: Set for BP appearance Wednesday
Altuve (knee) will take the field for batting practice prior Wednesday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros have yet to remark on any sort of timetable for Altuve, but this is another key step forward after progressing to running on a treadmill in recent days. In addition, manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve was able to take groundballs and ran the bases Wednesday, but was non-committal when asked whether the second baseman will join the club on its upcoming three-city road trip starting Friday.
