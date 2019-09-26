Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: Set to sit Thursday

Altuve is expected to be out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve started the last seven contests and will take the day off with the Astros expected to make a pre-dawn arrival into Los Angeles on Thursday. The 29-year-old has a .284/.329/.541 slash line with five home runs through 19 games in September.

