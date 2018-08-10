Astros' Jose Altuve: Set to test knee

The Astros plan to test Altuve (knee) on the field this weekend, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports. "As soon as he can do more, he will do more," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Oakland is only 4.5 games out, but the Astros aren't panicking as they continue to take things "slow and steady" with Altuve. At this stage, the team is unsure if Altuve will require a minor-league rehab assignment. Right knee discomfort interrupted another stellar season from the star second baseman (.329/.392/.464, nine homers, 14 steals), putting Altuve on the disabled list for the first time in his eight-year career.