Astros' Jose Altuve: Side soreness deemed minor

Altuve (side soreness) could have played Thursday if it were a regular-season game, according to manager AJ Hinch, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He was apparently a little sore after batting practice, so the Astros didn't hesitate to scratch him and plug in Tony Kemp. Friday was going to be Altuve's scheduled day off, but he may be able to play in that game. Otherwise the Astros expect him back at some point this weekend.