Astros' Jose Altuve: Side soreness forces absence
The Astros scratched Altuve from their lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to "general left side soreness," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's only a minor concern for Altuve, who is being viewed as day to day. Nick Tanielu was added to Houston's lineup as the second baseman while Tony Kemp moved up to the two hole, the spot in the order Altuve is expected to occupy once the regular season arrives.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...