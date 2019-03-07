Astros' Jose Altuve: Side soreness forces absence

The Astros scratched Altuve from their lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to "general left side soreness," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's only a minor concern for Altuve, who is being viewed as day to day. Nick Tanielu was added to Houston's lineup as the second baseman while Tony Kemp moved up to the two hole, the spot in the order Altuve is expected to occupy once the regular season arrives.