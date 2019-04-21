Astros' Jose Altuve: Sitting Sunday

Altuve is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He is hitting .345 with seven home runs and 14 strikeouts over his last 14 games, and will get some well-deserved rest in this one. Aledmys Diaz will start at the keystone, hitting seventh.

