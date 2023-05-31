Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve will get a day of rest for the first time in six games. The infielder will grab a seat on the bench with Mauricio Dubon getting the start at second base and hitting leadoff against Louie Varland and Minnesota. Since returning from the fractured thumb that caused him to miss the first six-plus weeks of the season, Altuve has slashed .324/.425/.588 with two homers and six RBI accumulated over 34 at-bats.