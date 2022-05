Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Altuve took Eduardo Rodriguez yard in the third inning to record his fourth homer of the season. He has a five-game hitting streak -- three of which have been multi-hit efforts -- during which he has collected three home runs, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, Altuve has a .255/.359/.473 line while also chipping in two steals across 64 plate appearances on the campaign.