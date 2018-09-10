Astros' Jose Altuve: Smacks 11th home run

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Red Sox.

Altuve took Rick Porcello deep in the sixth inning to record his 11th home run of the season. It was his first home run since Aug. 24, though he is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, during which he's managed five hits across 16 at-bats. After swiping 11 bases between June and July, Altuve has also stopped running since returning from a knee injury on Aug. 21, going only 1-for-2 on stolen base attempts.

More News
Our Latest Stories