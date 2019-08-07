Astros' Jose Altuve: Smacks 19th homer

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-3 rout of the Rockies.

That's now three homers in the last five games for Altuve and 19 on the year, as the second baseman continues his hot start to the second half. While the 29-year-old is well on his way to a career high in home runs, running may no longer be a part of his game -- Altuve's just 4-for-7 on steal attempts this season, although he is 3-for-4 since the beginning of July.