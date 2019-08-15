Astros' Jose Altuve: Smacks 22nd homer

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

Altuve took Evan Marshall deep in the eighth inning, briefly knotting the game at nine. It was his 22nd homer of the season, nearing his career-best mark of 24 that he posted in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. While Altuve continues to deliver at the plate to the tune of .307/.368/.561 line, he has managed just four steals -- putting him on pace for the lowest total of his career by a wide margin.