Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series.

Altuve set the tone in Game 2, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double off Zack Wheeler and coming around to score the game's first run. After going 0-for-23 in his first 23 postseason at bats, Altuve has completely turned it around, going 7-for-18 in the last four games and achieving a four-game hit streak. The 32-year-old is heating up at the perfect time for the Astros as they head to Philadelphia for Game 3. Altuve is 0-for-5 with one walk in six career plate appearances against projected Game 3 starter Noah Syndergaard.