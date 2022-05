Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Making his second start since returning from a hamstring injury, Altuve walked in the third inning and tacked on a solo shot in the seventh off reliever Matthew Festa to provide a valuable insurance run. Through 11 games, Altuve is slashing .286/.310/.595 with two home runs, three runs and four RBI.