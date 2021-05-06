Altuve went 1-for-4 with a single in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.
Altuve's leadoff single in the first inning snapped a hitless streak of 10 at-bats, but the second baseman had been scuffling prior to that stretch. He has just two hits over his last 29 at-bats, which has dropped his season average to .247.
