Astros' Jose Altuve: Snaps hitless streak

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

Altuve's sixth-inning double snapped a string of 19 at-bats without a hit. That's the longest such stretch of the season for one of the game's best hitters.

