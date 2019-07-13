Astros' Jose Altuve: Snaps home run drought
Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.
Altuve's home was just one of nine combined long balls the two teams hit Friday. It was the first home run in 13 games and just the second in the last 34 for the second baseman. The 29-year-old Altuve is not known for his power, although he swatted 24 in consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017, but elite hitting is expected. On that front, Altuve has not delivered in 2019. He's batting just .256 with a .773 OPS over 247 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal