Astros' Jose Altuve: Snaps home run drought

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

Altuve's home was just one of nine combined long balls the two teams hit Friday. It was the first home run in 13 games and just the second in the last 34 for the second baseman. The 29-year-old Altuve is not known for his power, although he swatted 24 in consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017, but elite hitting is expected. On that front, Altuve has not delivered in 2019. He's batting just .256 with a .773 OPS over 247 plate appearances.

