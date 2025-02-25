Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Altuve will make his Grapefruit League debut in left field later this week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve's workouts so far in camp have focused on left field, and that's the position he'll man in his first game this spring. As long as he proves to be adequate defensively, it seems as though Houston plans to play him there often, if not on a full-time basis. Altuve has never played the outfield either at the major- or minor-league level.