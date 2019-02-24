Astros' Jose Altuve: Spring debut scheduled

Altuve will make his spring-training debut Monday against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve, who is coming back from offseason knee surgery, has not been limited since reporting to camp earlier this month. The plan calls for him to be the designated hitter Monday, per manager A.J. Hinch who will introduce his core regulars gradually to game action during spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories