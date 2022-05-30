Altuve is being evaluated for a concussion after a collision at first base in the seventh inning of Monday's game against Oakland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve collided with Oakland first baseman Christian Bethancourt on a play where Bethancourt left his feet, and while both players ended up staying down after the play, each was able to remain in the contest. However, skipper Dusty Baker noted after the game that Altuve "didn't look too good in the eyes" when coming back to the dugout, and he's now undergoing further evaluation. Aledmys Diaz and Mauricio Dubon would be two likely candidates to take over at second base if Altuve is forced to miss time.