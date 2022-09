Altuve went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Altuve stayed hot at the dish Sunday with three hits and a stolen base, his 16th on the season. He is batting .350 with 11 extra-base hits in 80 at-bats over his last 20 games dating back to Aug. 18. He has scored 18 runs in that stretch, giving him 84 on the season.