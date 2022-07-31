Altuve went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Altuve was plunked in the first inning, then moved to third on a Yuli Gurriel single. Gurriel then initiated a double-steal, and Altuve was able to dart home for the opening run. This was the second baseman's fourth steal in July and his ninth in 10 attempts this season. He's added a .273/.362/.506 slash line, 19 home runs, 37 RBI, 57 runs scored and 19 doubles through 86 contests.