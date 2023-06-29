Altuve went 2-for-3 with three walks, a double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

Altuve had been out since Saturday due to heel discomfort but showed no ill-effects Wednesday, as he reached base five times, scored twice and drove in three during Houston's comeback win. The veteran second baseman has struggled to stay in the lineup due to multiple injuries, but when he's been available, he's produced at a high level, slashing .275/.375/.471 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 27 games (120 plate appearances).