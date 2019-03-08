Astros' Jose Altuve: Still out Friday

Altuve (side) is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.

He was scratched from Thursday's contest with side soreness, which the says is a minor issue. They acknowledged he might not play Friday but still expect him back sometime this weekend.

