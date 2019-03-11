Astros' Jose Altuve: Still out Monday

Altuve (side) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This issue of side soreness will keep Altuve sidelined for a fifth straight day. He was examined by the team physician on Sunday and the team continues to say that it is a minor issue and he will be back in games later this week.

