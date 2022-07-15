site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jose Altuve: Suffers left leg contusion
By
RotoWire Staff
Altuve left Thursday's game against the Angels with a left leg contusion, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Altuve was hit by a pitch in the first inning and managed to come around to score before exiting the game. He is officially considered day-to-day.
