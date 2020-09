Altuve went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Altuve extended Houston's lead with a three-run homer against Lance Lynn in the sixth inning. It was just the fourth home run of the year for the 30-year-old, who has faced quite the disappointing season compared to his 2019 campaign. Overall, he's batting .225/.288/.341.