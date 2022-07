Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels.

Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.