Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes second bag Wednesday

Altuve went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Oakland.

Nearly a quarter of the way into the season and Altuve just now stole his second base. That's atypical behavior out of the second baseman who has averaged 37 steals over the previous six seasons. As for Altuve's slugging -- the other area where he's experienced a noticeable dip in 2018 -- he's racked up five extra-base hits over his last 26 at-bats after compiling just seven over his first 131 at-bats.