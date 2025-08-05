Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored Monday against the Marlins.

The Astros have shifted their lineup since the acquisition of Jesus Sanchez and Carlos Correa, and Altuve hit third behind Jeremy Pena and Sanchez on Monday. Altuve reached base on a bunt in the fourth inning and swiped second base, his seventh of the year and first since June 12. He's also hit well since the All-Star break, going 17-for-57 with five RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games.