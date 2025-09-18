Altuve went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 5-2 victory against the Rangers.

Altuve's lone hit was a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom in the third inning that snapped a 2-2 tie. The veteran second baseman hasn't hit well in September -- he's at a .170 batting average through 15 games -- but he has gone deep three times and racked up nine RBI. With 26 homers on the campaign, Altuve has long surpassed the 20 home runs he swatted across 153 regular-season contests last year.