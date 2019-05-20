Astros' Jose Altuve: Takes batting practice

Altuve (hamstring) took batting practice Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve appears to be nearing a return from the injured list, going through running drills over the weekend and now resuming hitting. He's expected to require a rehab assignment, so it'll be at least a few days before he's back on the field with the Astros.

