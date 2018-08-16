Astros' Jose Altuve: Takes batting practice
Altuve (knee) participated in batting practice, took groundballs and ran the field prior to Wednesday's game, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Altuve will do more rehab during Thursday's off day. These are encouraging signs of progress, although Altuve does not have a set timetable for his return. Astros manager A.J. Hinch has not ruled out bringing Altuve on the team's road trip that begins Friday in Oakland and then Seattle after that.
