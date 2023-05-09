Altuve (thumb) is taking live batting with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve continues to get closer to returning to the field for the Astros and is not far away from starting a rehab stint. The infielder has missed the first month-plus of action with his broken thumb, and it looks like he's going to make his return to the diamond more quickly than anticipated. There's a very good chance that Altuve is hitting at the top of the Houston lineup close to the middle of May.