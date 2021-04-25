Astros general manager James Click said that he's "optimistic" Altuve (illness) will be ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Click's comments essentially align with what manager Dusty Baker said earlier Sunday about the status of Altuve, who appears to be in the process of getting re-conditioned at this stage after recovering from a positive COVID-19 test. The Astros will have a seven-game schedule during the upcoming week, so fantasy managers could be incentivized to activate Altuve right away rather than waiting to see how he fares in his return from the illness.