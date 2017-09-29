Astros' Jose Altuve: Three hits Thursday

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-2 win at Fenway Park.

Altuve bolstered his AL MVP case with this three-hit effort, though Aaron Judge of the Yankees kept pace by mashing his 51st home run of the season over in New York. The diminutive second baseman is slashing .350/.415/.555 and ranks second in MLB to Colorado's Charlie Blackmon with 203 hits.