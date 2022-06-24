Altuve went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a hit by pitch in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Altuve was plunked to start the game, and he would come around to score on an Alex Bregman home run. The second baseman added a single and another run in the third after a Yordan Alvarez blast. With six runs scored in his last four games, Altuve is doing a good job of setting the table atop the Astros' order. The 32-year-old is slashing .278/.354/.524 with 13 homers, 24 RBI, 37 runs scored, three stolen bases and 13 doubles in 54 contests this year.