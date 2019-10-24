Astros' Jose Altuve: Three more hits

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double and two singles Wednesday in a 12-3 loss to Washington in Game 2 of the World Series.

That's six multi-hit games in these playoffs for Altuve, who has hit safely in 12 of his 13 postseason games so far. The 29-year-old second baseman is hitting .358 with five homers and four doubles, while sporting a robust 1.131 OPS. He and left fielder Michael Brantley (2-for-4) were the only Astros hitters with more than one hit in Wednesday's game.