Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he anticipates Altuve (illness) will be ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list early in the upcoming week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After completing a quarantine and gaining clearance to rejoin the Astros this weekend, Altuve disclosed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He doesn't appear to have experienced any significant symptoms as a result of contracting the virus, but he'll still likely need another day or two to regain conditioning before the Astros are comfortable activating him. Altuve was spotted fielding groundballs prior to Sunday's game, so it's at least encouraging that he's taking part in baseball activities again.