Astros' Jose Altuve: Unable to test knee over weekend
Altuve (knee) was unable to resume running over the weekend, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.
Altuve was hoping to test his ability to run on the field over the weekend, but continued discomfort in his right knee limited the second baseman to rehab exercises inside the team's clubhouse. It's still unclear when the reigning AL MVP will be cleared to resume on-field work, leaving his return date up in the air. Altuve has been sidelined since July 25.
