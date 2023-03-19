Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed Sunday that Altuve has a fractured right thumb and will undergo surgery, CChandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown told reporters that the surgery will be done in the coming days as they need some of the swelling to subside before the operation can occur, and that there is no timetable for his return. The former MVP was hit in his thumb after being hit by a pitch during the World Baseball Classic by Daniel Bard, and imaging has revealed the fracture. Altuve will miss at least all of April while recovering, and isn't likely to return until the middle of May at the earliest.