Altuve (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to return during the Astros' current five-game road trip, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Altuve was placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with five other Astros on Wednesday. While it's not yet clear whether Altuve has tested positive for the virus, manager Dusty Baker said Friday that he wasn't optimistic that any of the players would be able to return before the team returns home Thursday. Aledmys Diaz and Alex De Goti should continue to fill in at second base in Altuve's absence.