Astros' Jose Altuve: Walking under own power

Altuve (knee) is walking with a hinged brace on his knee under his own power, without any help from crutches, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

That minimal progress from Altuve is good, though he hasn't begun the more substantive part of his rehab yet. He's still optimistic that he'll be ready for spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories