Manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will rest Wednesday against the Phillies in the final game of the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Tuesday's 10-0 victory, raising his slash line to .300/.387/.533 through 141 games. The 32-year-old totaled 39 doubles, 28 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 57 RBI and 102 runs this season, and he'll now turn his attention to the playoffs, which the Astros will begin Oct. 11 in the ALDS.